Hilton Head Art Market winners announced

The winners of the 15th annual Art Market at Historic Honey Horn on Hilton Head Island were announced, according to a news release.
The outdoor fine art and craft show had 95 participating artists.
The winners are:
Best in Show: Paul Shatz, Hilton Head Island, photography
Second Place: James Herndon, Walterboro, wood
Third Place: Murray Sease, Bluffton, oil/acrylic
Awards of Merit:
▪ Michele Blank, Mount Pleasant, glass
▪ JoAnn Graham, St. Helena Island, jewelry
▪ Lyn Hise, Inverness, Fla., mixed media 2-D
▪ Amanda McLenon, Daniel Island, oil/acrylic
▪ Eric Moore, Pomaria, sculpture
▪ Diane Ness, Acworth, Ga., fiber
▪ Blake Olsen, Orange Park, Fla., clay
▪ Jody Rankin, Awendaw, oil/acrylic
▪ David Russell, Camden, glass
▪ Michael Smalls and Dino Badger, Round O, fiber (sweetgrass baskets)
▪ Valerie Thomas and Dana Shirley, Naples, Fla., jewelry
