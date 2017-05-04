Arts & Culture

Hilton Head Art Market winners announced

The winners of the 15th annual Art Market at Historic Honey Horn on Hilton Head Island were announced, according to a news release.

The outdoor fine art and craft show had 95 participating artists.

The winners are:

Best in Show: Paul Shatz, Hilton Head Island, photography

Second Place: James Herndon, Walterboro, wood

Third Place: Murray Sease, Bluffton, oil/acrylic

Awards of Merit:

▪  Michele Blank, Mount Pleasant, glass

▪  JoAnn Graham, St. Helena Island, jewelry

▪  Lyn Hise, Inverness, Fla., mixed media 2-D

▪  Amanda McLenon, Daniel Island, oil/acrylic

▪  Eric Moore, Pomaria, sculpture

▪  Diane Ness, Acworth, Ga., fiber

▪  Blake Olsen, Orange Park, Fla., clay

▪  Jody Rankin, Awendaw, oil/acrylic

▪  David Russell, Camden, glass

▪  Michael Smalls and Dino Badger, Round O, fiber (sweetgrass baskets)

▪  Valerie Thomas and Dana Shirley, Naples, Fla., jewelry

