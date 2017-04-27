Coastal Stage Productions to present comedy ‘Things My Mother Taught Me’

Coastal Stage Productions will present “Things My Mother Taught Me” from May 12-14 at The Shed Event Venue, 809 Paris Ave. in Port Royal, according to a news release.
Young couple Olivia and Gabe (Robyn Beckwith and Shane Kelly) are starting their new life together and are moving into their own apartment in Chicago. They’ve just packed up all of their belongings and have driven 12 hours from New York City for a fresh start. The lovely couple is still a long way from gaining their independence, and moving day becomes a little too crowded when both sets of parents (Margy Oehlert, Dave Falls, Donna Capps and Dan Herrin) and the new building superintendent (Paul Gonzalez) all decide to show up to help.
With cleaning products, bottles of liquor and plenty of sage advice, they all offer Gabe and Olivia pointers on how they should prepare to tackle their new life. Adding to the day’s hilarity, the loaded U-Haul truck suddenly drives off, and Gabe decides to unexpectedly pop the question.
This Katherine DiSavino comedy is directed by Luke Cleveland.
Performances are at 8 p.m. May 12-13 and 2 p.m. May 14. Advance tickets are $20.
A catered Mother’s Day Dinner Theatre will start at 6 p.m. May 13. Advance tickets are $48, and reservations are required by May 11.
For tickets, call 912-656-1598 or go to www.brownpapertickets.com.
