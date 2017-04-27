Thibault Gallery hosting Hilton Head Island artist

Thibault Gallery is hosting Hilton Head Island artist Suzanne Aulds and her work for First Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. May 5, according to a news release.
Aulds is known for her work in oils on canvas, representing all genres, including landscape and still life. She takes inspiration from her surrounding environment to create and capture vistas that celebrate beauty and serenity. Aulds is intrigued by the marriage of organic and geometric, hard and soft, complex and simple. Her paintings are all about this engaging blend of opposites.
She has participated in several shows across the country. She received the ArtPop Beaufort 2016 billboard award, where her work was featured on a community billboard.
She will discuss her working process and answer questions.
The gallery is located at 815 Bay St. in Beaufort.
For more information, go to suzanneaulds.com or email mary@thibaultgallery.com.
