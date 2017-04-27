SOBA announces winners of its annual Judged Show

The Society of Bluffton Artists announced the winners of the 23rd annual Judged Show during an opening reception earlier this month, according to a news release.
The selected artwork is on display until Sunday at the SoBA Gallery on Church Street in Old Town Bluffton.
The winners are:
▪ Best in Show: Clyde Lohere, Photography, “The Road Home”
▪ Second Place: Judy Blahut, Acrylic, “Fractured Shells #4”
▪ Third Place: Cynthia Jones Gross, Oil, “Tidal Tranquility”
Awards of Excellence:
▪ Watercolor: Lorraine Mullaney, “Buttercups”
▪ Oil: Dennis Lake, “Yellow Gold”
▪ Acrylic: Bill Winn, “The Chairs of Coligny”
▪ Mixed Medium: Margo Duke, “Bird’s Eye View of Habersham Marsh”
▪ Photography: Kendra Natter, “Door to What Once was the Garvin House”
▪ 3D: Stu Overton, “Gray Heron”
For more information, visit www.sobagallery.com or call 843-757-6586.
Comments