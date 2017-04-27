May River Theatre announces auditions for ‘Little Women, the Musical’

May River Theatre has announced auditions for its summer show, “Little Women, the Musical” at 7 p.m. May 2-3, according to a news release.
Auditions will be held at the theater, in Bluffton Town Hall at 20 Bridge St.
All roles are available. The cast calls for four females, ages 12-35; two females, ages 42-60; two males, ages 20 to 35; and two males, ages 40-70.
Those auditioning need to prepare 16-24 measures of a song in the style of the show and be prepared to sing a selection from the show. There will be cold reads on site, and those auditioning are asked to bring a headshot or recent photo.
Rehearsals will be held June 6 through July 20. Performances are July 21 through Aug. 6 on Friday and Saturdays and Sunday matinees.
For more information, call 843-815-5581 or go to www.mayrivertheatre.com.
Comments