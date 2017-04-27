Arts & Culture

April 27, 2017 8:49 PM

May River Theatre announces auditions for ‘Little Women, the Musical’

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

May River Theatre has announced auditions for its summer show, “Little Women, the Musical” at 7 p.m. May 2-3, according to a news release.

Auditions will be held at the theater, in Bluffton Town Hall at 20 Bridge St.

All roles are available. The cast calls for four females, ages 12-35; two females, ages 42-60; two males, ages 20 to 35; and two males, ages 40-70.

Those auditioning need to prepare 16-24 measures of a song in the style of the show and be prepared to sing a selection from the show. There will be cold reads on site, and those auditioning are asked to bring a headshot or recent photo.

Rehearsals will be held June 6 through July 20. Performances are July 21 through Aug. 6 on Friday and Saturdays and Sunday matinees.

For more information, call 843-815-5581 or go to www.mayrivertheatre.com.

