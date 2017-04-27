Beaufort photographer wins international award

The National Association of Professional Child Photographers has named Betty Laurent of Beaufort as one of the winners of the First Half 2017 International Image Competition for her photo “Stormy Summer Afternoon” in the Seniors category.
Designed to recognize the world’s most successful child photographers, the competition called for images in categories including Maternity, Newborn, Babies, Children, Siblings, Toddlers, Tweens, Seniors and Family. Submissions were judged by a blue-ribbon panel of experts based on impact, technical merit, composition and creativity.
Laurent’s studio, Betty Laurent Photography, is located at 20 B Market #1 in the Habersham community.
