McIntosh Book Shoppe hosting book-signing for author’s latest novel

McIntosh Book Shoppe is hosting a book-signing for Allan Winneker, the author of five works of fiction and a resident of Callawassie Island, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
Winneker will be signing his latest novel, “A Certain Voice,” at the bookstore on Bay Street in Beaufort. The book also will be for sale.
Returning from combat in the Middle East, Ethan Wells, a Georgia native, begins his civilian life as a suburban Atlanta high school teacher. One day at the school, his life takes a horrific turn. What appears to be an accidental encounter with a troubled student turns into a personal nightmare for Wells and his wife. One of the school employees, bent on turning the unfortunate event into a personal crusade against Wells, aggressively moves the story to its tragic ending. It is a sad commentary on one of the major aspects of today’s society that reflects poorly on America in the early stages of the 21st century.
Allan’s first novel, “The Expatriate,” was published in 2002.
For more information, email aswinneker@gmail.com or go to allanwinneker.com.
