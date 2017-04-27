Arts Center ready to make you laugh with ‘Sister Act’

“Sister Act” has everything you could wish for from a musical comedy: high-energy, humor, a clever plot and plenty of get-up-and-boogie songs. What’s not to like?
The Arts Center’s production, directed by NYC’s Evan Pappas and running through May 21, makes it even better with a monumentally talented cast and creative team.
“Sister Act” is based on the hit 1992 film, but the musical is set in the ’70s (unlike the film version) and features original music by Tony winner and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (“Newsies,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Little Shop of Horrors”). This spirit-raising musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Throughout the production are knockout songs — from disco to funk (musically directed by Bob Bray of Broadway’s “Matilda”), on-point choreography (by Vincent Ortega), impressively grand sets (designed by Sabrinna Cox) and dazzling sequin-covered costumes (designed by costume shop manager Eloise Petro).
Then throw in the stellar cast of 18, most of whom hail from New York City, and you have yourself one hel-, … um heavenly, show.
The story follows sassy disco diva Deloris Van Cartier (Natalie Renee), as in Cartier’s, who witnesses her shady boyfriend murder a former employee and for protection is spirited away to the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun — in attire, if nothing else — Deloris’ big, wise-cracking personality clashes with the austere lifestyle and stern Mother Superior (Leslie Alexander).
To keep her out of trouble, Mother Superior assigns Deloris to lead the less-than-angelic sounding choir. Under her unorthodox tutelage, the choir comes to life, as she teaches the nuns how to get down in rousingly soulful gospel numbers that fill the pews and the collection basket. But because of the choir’s newfound popularity in the community, Deloris blows her habit-clad cover. Soon, the gangsters are after her, only to find that they’re up against not only Deloris, but her new sisters as well.
“Working with this company of actors has been pure joy. Natalie Renee, our lead playing Deloris, is phenomenal, as is everyone in the entire production. Along with blow-the-roof-off music and dancing, the show has a real heart. I know audiences are going to fall in love with these sisters,” Pappas said.
Andrea Gannon is the vice president of marketing for the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina.
If you go
- What: Arts Center of Coastal Carolina’s production of “Sister Act”
- Where: 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island
- When: Through May 21
- Tickets: $57 for adults and $39 for children 5-15. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Arts Center Box Office at 843-842-2787 or by visiting www.artshhi.com.
