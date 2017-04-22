The joy of plein-air painting

The Bluffton Old Town Paint Out, sponsored by the Society of Bluffton Artists and held on April 22, 2017, was a showcase for plein-air -- or outdoor -- painting. Here, participating artist Kelly Logan Grahan explains what plein-air painting means to him while painting a picture of the bluff overlooking the May River at The Church of the Cross.
Jay Karr Staff video
From bland to beautiful

Arts & Culture

Hilton Head Island teenager Jazz Moe transformed a boring public bench into a bright, inspirational conversation-starter. The bench is located in front of Surf's Up near Coligny Beach.

Dancing and drumming the day away

Local

Lowcountry Pow Wow and Cultural Festival organizer Mike Benton says he started the festival in hopes of educating locals on Native American culture. Did you check out the event in Hardeeville Saturday afternoon?

