The joy of plein-air painting

The Bluffton Old Town Paint Out, sponsored by the Society of Bluffton Artists and held on April 22, 2017, was a showcase for plein-air -- or outdoor -- painting. Here, participating artist Kelly Logan Grahan explains what plein-air painting means to him while painting a picture of the bluff overlooking the May River at The Church of the Cross.
Lowcountry Pow Wow and Cultural Festival organizer Mike Benton says he started the festival in hopes of educating locals on Native American culture. Did you check out the event in Hardeeville Saturday afternoon?