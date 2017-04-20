Main Street Youth Theatre looking for actors for ‘Wizard of Oz’

Main Street Youth Theatre is hosting auditions for its June production of “The Wizard of Oz,” according to a news release.
Those interested in auditioning can choose one of two dates: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 5 or 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 6. Auditions will be held at Palmetto Hall Golf Club Ballroom on Hilton Head Island.
For auditions, prepare 16 bars (approximately 30 seconds) of music. Music does not need to be memorized, but it helps. Music will be performed without accompaniment. Music auditions will be followed by small group dance auditions. Actors will be taught 16 bars of a dance and asked to perform it in groups of 5 to 10.
Callbacks will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 8 at the Palmetto Hall Golf Club Ballroom. The cast will be announced shortly following the callbacks. It will be posted on Facebook and at http://msyt.org.
Pre-audition workshops also are available, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 3, and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. May 4 at Palmetto Hall Golf Club Ballroom.
These workshops will give young actors the opportunity to give mock vocal and dance auditions. Cold reads also will be practiced if time permits. Actors will receive feedback from the production team to help them improve their audition.
For more information, email msyt.wizard@gmail.com.
