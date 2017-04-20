Lean Ensemble Theater to present ‘The Clean House’

Lean Ensemble Theater will present Sarah Ruhl’s “The Clean House” in April and May, according to a news release.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 27-29 and May 4-6 and at 2 p.m. April 30 and May 7 at Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre, 3000 Main St., Hilton Head Island.
Tickets are $40 for evening performances, $35 for matinees and $15 for students/active military. Group rates are available.
Matilde, an earthy young Brazilian housekeeper, would rather be onstage delivering comic lines than wielding a feather duster for her employer, an uptight doctor named Lane. Along with her frustrations about her messy home, Lane discovers she’s about to lose her surgeon-husband to his 67-year-old Argentinian breast cancer patient. Thrown into the mix are a loopy quest to find a healing yew tree in Alaska, an extended dirty joke told in Portuguese, and a sponge-wielding sister who finds scrubbing bathrooms therapeutic.
This whimsical comedy is directed by Lean Ensemble Theater’s Blake White and features ensemble member Jenny Zmarzly along with Taylor Harvey, Karin de la Penha, Carolyn Popp and Ryan K. Bailer.
Talkbacks with Lean Ensemble cast and crew follow each performance.
For more information, go to www.leanensemble.org or call 843-715-6676.
