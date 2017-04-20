Arts & Culture

April 20, 2017 7:59 PM

Society of Bluffton Artists to feature work of local photographer

Posted by Sandra Ross

The Society of Bluffton Artists will feature the photography of Kendra Natter with the exhibit “Through My Eyes...” from May 1 to June 4 at the SoBA gallery, according to a news release.

The opening reception is from 3 to 5 p.m. May 7 at the gallery, 6 Church St. in Old Town Bluffton. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

Natter’s work has been featured in the Hilton Head Library, Osher Life-Long Learning Center, Hilton Head Hospital, the Bluffton Branch Library, Coastal Discovery Museum and the Art League of Hilton Head Island. Natter’s photographs have been awarded 25 ribbons over the past six years in various Camera Club of Hilton Head Island and Tri-Club events and competitions. The natural environment of the Lowcountry has been a regular theme of her work.

For more information, go to www.sobagallery.com or call 843-247-2868.

