Arts & Culture

April 20, 2017 7:58 PM

Beaufort Art Association exhibit to feature Gullah-Geechee artist

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The Beaufort Art Association is featuring the work of local artist Amiri Geuka Farris at its “Gullah-Geechee Island” exhibit, according to a news release.

The show runs from May 1 through June 30 and will feature a “pop-up” shop of a variety of handmade small- and medium-size pieces of art, as well as T-shirts, postcards and a music CD, all made by Farris.

An opening reception with the artist will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the BAA Gallery, 913 Bay St. in Beaufort. The public is invited, and light refreshments will be served. Also on exhibit will be the artwork of other local artists who are members of the gallery.

At the heart of Farris’ artistic vision is the desire to capture the essence and tell the history of the Gullah-Geechee people and their way of life.

For more information, go to www.beaufortartassociation.com or call 843-521-4444.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

From bland to beautiful

From bland to beautiful 1:01

From bland to beautiful
Consultant: Good chance of support if Hilton Head arts venue supporters can agree on a plan 2:00

Consultant: Good chance of support if Hilton Head arts venue supporters can agree on a plan
Dancing and drumming the day away 1:25

Dancing and drumming the day away

View More Video

Entertainment Videos