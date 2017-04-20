Beaufort Art Association exhibit to feature Gullah-Geechee artist

The Beaufort Art Association is featuring the work of local artist Amiri Geuka Farris at its “Gullah-Geechee Island” exhibit, according to a news release.
The show runs from May 1 through June 30 and will feature a “pop-up” shop of a variety of handmade small- and medium-size pieces of art, as well as T-shirts, postcards and a music CD, all made by Farris.
An opening reception with the artist will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the BAA Gallery, 913 Bay St. in Beaufort. The public is invited, and light refreshments will be served. Also on exhibit will be the artwork of other local artists who are members of the gallery.
At the heart of Farris’ artistic vision is the desire to capture the essence and tell the history of the Gullah-Geechee people and their way of life.
For more information, go to www.beaufortartassociation.com or call 843-521-4444.
