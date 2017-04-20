Who won our Spring in the Lowcountry contest? Here are our top 5 photographers

A month ago, The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette posed two questions to its readers: What does spring in the Lowcountry mean to you?
...And can you take a photo of it?
In the weeks that followed, photographers from throughout the area shared with us their favorite images. They spanned sunsets and water fun to family and critters. And we opened up the voting through our Facebook page.
Here’s a look at our top 5 photographers, as voted on by our readers. Our winner? She's only 9 years old!
Want to check out the full gallery? Click here.
