Arts & Culture

April 20, 2017 10:53 AM

Who won our Spring in the Lowcountry contest? Here are our top 5 photographers

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

A month ago, The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette posed two questions to its readers: What does spring in the Lowcountry mean to you?

...And can you take a photo of it?

In the weeks that followed, photographers from throughout the area shared with us their favorite images. They spanned sunsets and water fun to family and critters. And we opened up the voting through our Facebook page.

Here’s a look at our top 5 photographers, as voted on by our readers. Our winner? She's only 9 years old!

Want to check out the full gallery? Click here.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

From bland to beautiful

From bland to beautiful 1:01

From bland to beautiful
Consultant: Good chance of support if Hilton Head arts venue supporters can agree on a plan 2:00

Consultant: Good chance of support if Hilton Head arts venue supporters can agree on a plan
Dancing and drumming the day away 1:25

Dancing and drumming the day away

View More Video

Entertainment Videos