Artist to show off his skills for fundraiser

International artist Richard Riverin will appear at an art and cocktail fundraiser Sunday in Shelter Cove Harbour on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
Riverin will do a painting in his pallet knife technique in front of a live audience and answer questions. Music will be performed by Ken Kolbe, and 25 percent of the sales from the event will be donated by La Belle Image for the John Paul II Catholic School Athletic Center fundraiser campaign in Ridgeland.
The event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at La Belle Image Fine Art Gallery, 9 Harbourside Lane, Suite A1.
