Arts & Culture

April 19, 2017 8:26 PM

Artist to show off his skills for fundraiser

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

International artist Richard Riverin will appear at an art and cocktail fundraiser Sunday in Shelter Cove Harbour on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.

Riverin will do a painting in his pallet knife technique in front of a live audience and answer questions. Music will be performed by Ken Kolbe, and 25 percent of the sales from the event will be donated by La Belle Image for the John Paul II Catholic School Athletic Center fundraiser campaign in Ridgeland.

The event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at La Belle Image Fine Art Gallery, 9 Harbourside Lane, Suite A1.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

From bland to beautiful

From bland to beautiful 1:01

From bland to beautiful
Consultant: Good chance of support if Hilton Head arts venue supporters can agree on a plan 2:00

Consultant: Good chance of support if Hilton Head arts venue supporters can agree on a plan
Dancing and drumming the day away 1:25

Dancing and drumming the day away

View More Video

Entertainment Videos