April 13, 2017 5:58 PM

Palmetto Brass Ensemble to present patriotic concert

The Palmetto Brass Ensemble will present “The Spirit of America” concert at 7 p.m. May 5 at the Bluffton United Methodist Church, 101 Calhoun St. in Bluffton, according to a news release.

The Palmetto Brass Ensemble has 14 members. There are four trumpets, three French horns, three trombones, one euphonium, one tuba and two percussionists.

The selection of music will include “Fairfield Fanfare,” “Salvation Is Created,” “American Revolutionary War Medley,” “Amazing Grace,” “The Washington Post,” “Alabama Jubilee,” “Goin’ Home,” “The National Emblem,” “Together Houses,” “Lassus Trombone,” “Battle Hymn” and “Radetzky March.”

Admission is free.

