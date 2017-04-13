Arts & Culture

April 13, 2017 5:56 PM

USCB seniors to show off their work at exhibit

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

USCB’s Fine Arts Department will present Attraversiamo: Senior Exhibition 2017 from April 17-27 at the Sea Islands Center Gallery, 1106 Carteret St. in Beaufort, according to a news release.

A variety of works in painting, photography, ceramics, sculpture, film and digital media will be exhibited.

The artists will present their work in a closing reception from 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 27 with artists’ talks beginning at 6:30. The event is open to the public.

The artists are Jay Cheatham, Samantha Clark, Kristen Cyrilla, Andre Days, Egypt Frazier, Shaquiella Holmes, Amanda Marie Mitchell, Hope N. Sansovich, Jaime Thomas and Chloe Threatt.

