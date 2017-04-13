Arts & Culture

April 13, 2017 5:55 PM

Musical comedy ‘Sister Act’ coming to Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina will present the musical comedy “Sister Act” from April 26 through May 21, according to a news release.

This play tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a wannabe Las Vegas diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a crime and the police hide her in the last place anyone would think to look — a convent. Under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Tickets are $57 for adults and $39 for children (save $10 April 26-27). For tickets, call 843-842-ARTS or visit https://tickets.artshhi.com. The Arts Center is located at 14 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island.

For more information and showtimes, go to www.artshhi.com.

