Musical comedy ‘Sister Act’ coming to Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina will present the musical comedy “Sister Act” from April 26 through May 21, according to a news release.
This play tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a wannabe Las Vegas diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a crime and the police hide her in the last place anyone would think to look — a convent. Under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.
Tickets are $57 for adults and $39 for children (save $10 April 26-27). For tickets, call 843-842-ARTS or visit https://tickets.artshhi.com. The Arts Center is located at 14 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island.
For more information and showtimes, go to www.artshhi.com.
