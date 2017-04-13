Bluffton’s Pluff Mudd Art Gallery to celebrate 15 years

Pluff Mudd Art Gallery in Old Town Bluffton is celebrating its 15th birthday with a special event from 3 to 7 p.m. May 4, according to a news release.
This co-op gallery opened in 2002 under the name A Guild of Bluffton Artists in the old Mercantile Building. Four years later, it became Pluff Mudd Art and moved across the street to its present location in the little yellow cottage at 27 Calhoun St. The gallery features 23 local artists from Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island.
The event will feature giveaways, music and art. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Vickie Jourdan at 843-837-5152.
