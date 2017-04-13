Arts & Culture

April 13, 2017 5:54 PM

Bluffton’s Pluff Mudd Art Gallery to celebrate 15 years

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Pluff Mudd Art Gallery in Old Town Bluffton is celebrating its 15th birthday with a special event from 3 to 7 p.m. May 4, according to a news release.

This co-op gallery opened in 2002 under the name A Guild of Bluffton Artists in the old Mercantile Building. Four years later, it became Pluff Mudd Art and moved across the street to its present location in the little yellow cottage at 27 Calhoun St. The gallery features 23 local artists from Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island.

The event will feature giveaways, music and art. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Vickie Jourdan at 843-837-5152.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

From bland to beautiful

From bland to beautiful 1:01

From bland to beautiful
Consultant: Good chance of support if Hilton Head arts venue supporters can agree on a plan 2:00

Consultant: Good chance of support if Hilton Head arts venue supporters can agree on a plan
Dancing and drumming the day away 1:25

Dancing and drumming the day away

View More Video

Entertainment Videos