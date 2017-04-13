Lean Ensemble to present ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’ for one night only

Lean Ensemble will present a one-night only performance of “Love, Loss and What I Wore” at 7:30 p.m. April 19, according to a news release.
Eight local woman take to the stage to tell tales of monumental moments in their lives — all marked by a particular dress, a pair of shoes, a bathing suit, a tattoo.
Directed by Peggy Trecker-White, the play features Mary Briggs, Charlie Clark, Myla Lerner, Margaret McManus, Cathy Nairne, Sheri Nixon, Peaches Peterson, and Didi Summers.
This production benefits Women in Philanthropy and LoCo Motion/Carolina Cups’ breast cancer screening, treatment and research program.
Stay afterward to share experiences and thoughts with the cast and audience.
The performance will be held at Hilton Head Preparatory School, Main Street Theatre, 3000 Main St. on Hilton Head Island.
Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at www.leanensemble.org or by calling 843-715-6676.
Comments