Odyssey Jazz & Swing Orchestra to perform tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington

The 21-piece Odyssey Jazz & Swing Orchestra will present a musical birthday tribute concert, “Ella & Ellington,” at 7 p.m. April 28 at the USCB Center for the Arts, 805 Carteret St. in Beaufort, according to a news release.
Vocalists Gina René and Penney Lynn Smith will perform some of the numbers made famous by Ella Fitzgerald, including “How Long Has This Been Going On,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing, If It Ain’t Got That Swing” and “Lullaby of Broadway.”
The orchestra will pay tribute to Duke Ellington by performing some of his great hits, including “Take the A Train,” “Caravan,” “In a Mellow Tone” and “Satin Doll.”
Tickets are $28 for adults and $23 for seniors. They are available online at www.uscbcenterforthearts.com or by calling 843-521-4145 and at the door before the concert.
