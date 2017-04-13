May River Theatre to present the musical ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’

May River Theatre will present the musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” April 21 through May 7 at Ulmer Auditorium in Bluffton Town Hall, according to a news release.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $27 per person, and tickets can be purchased online at www.mayrivertheatre.com or by calling 843-815-5581 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
“The Drowsy Chaperone,” a musical farce, is a play within a play, crammed full of every cliché, gag and gimmick from the golden age of musicals.
The show was written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, and the music and lyrics are by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison. The show is directed by Travis Marshall Hornsby.
Leading roles are played by Michael Weaver, Jean White, Daniel Bittick, Gail Westerfield, Andy Wallington, Mimi Molena, Travis Marshall Hornsby, Steve Mason, Catie Anne Mengel, Stephan Brannan and Saundra D. Woods.
Comments