Artists from across country to showcase work during Biennale

The 25th Biennale, featuring the work of artists from across the country, opens May 2 at the Art League of Hilton Head Gallery, 14 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
This national, juried art exhibit will showcase approximately 100 artworks selected by jurors from more than 500 entries, based on originality of concept, composition and execution. The selected pieces will be on exhibit during May and will all be available for purchase.
The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 90 minutes before all Arts Center performances May 2-31.
More than $7,000 in prizes will be awarded to the most exemplary works, selected by this year’s judge, Susan Mayfield. Mayfield, a Lowcountry-raised, award-winning artist who splits her time between Charleston and Salida, Colo., will be on hand to present the awards at a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. May 5, which is open to the public. Mayfield will also lead a discussion on her selection process during the Critic’s Coffee event from 10 a.m. to noon May 6 ($10 entry fee).
In conjunction with Biennale, Mayfield will hold a three-day workshop, “Painting a Dynamic Landscape,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 2-4 at Art League Academy, 106 Cordillo Parkway. For registration details, email the Academy manager at academy@artleaguehhi.org.
For more information, call 843-681-5060 or go to www.artleaguehhi.org.
