Hilton Head Shore Notes take top division award in competition

The Hilton Head Shore Notes sang their way to victory at the Sweet Adelines International’s Region 9 Competition on March 25 in Daytona, Fla., according to a news release.
The group of 27 lady singers were awarded first place in the Small Chorus Division, competing against 10 other small choruses. They also finished fifth overall in the group of 18 choruses.
The Quartet Competition was held on March 24, and the Shore Notes’ quartet Sea Sharp finished eighth in the competition of 21 quartets. This quartet is comprised of Shore Notes director Faye McLanahan from Jacksonville, and local singers Iris Christ, Maureen Mack and Theresa Beck. This was their first competition together.
