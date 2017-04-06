2017 Congressional Art Competition accepting entries

Rep. Mark Sanford has announced the 2017 Congressional Art Competition for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.
The competition is open to all high school students who reside in the district. The winner of the competition will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol and will be flown to Washington this summer by Southwest Airlines, free of charge, along with one parent or guardian, to attend a reception and the unveiling of their artwork.
All entries, accompanied by the permission form at sanford.house.gov/services/art-competition, can be delivered to Sanford’s office in Beaufort by April 29.
Comments