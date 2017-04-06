Celebrate American composers with Lowcountry Wind Symphony

The Lowcountry Wind Symphony will present its final concert of the 2016-17 season later this month, according to a news release.
Music includes compositions of American icon John Williams and excerpts from Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” Also on the program are tunes of Henry Mancini, a medley titled “Benny Goodman, King of Swing,” “Gershwin by George” and a march or two by John Philip Sousa.
The first concert is at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 157 Lady’s Island Drive in Beaufort, and is open to the public. The other concert, at 7 p.m. at Magnolia Hall in Sun City Hilton Head, is open to Sun City residents only.
The concerts are free, but donations will be accepted.
If you are interested in joining the symphony, call Bobbi Logan at 843-705-3289 or Don Jemella at 843-705-6411. For more information, visit lowcountrywindsymphony.com.
Comments