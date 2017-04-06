Camera Club announces Kurtzberg Award winners

The Camera Club of Hilton Head Island has named four Hilton Head Island High School students as recipients of the 2017 Kurtzberg Awards, according to a news release.
The winners are:
▪ First place: Sarah Sugg for “Black Out Girl”
▪ Second place: Raechel Schroeder for “Paint Girl”
▪ Third place: Olivia Allain for “Essence”
▪ Honorable mention: Jordan Sugg for “Sparks of Light.”
The Kurtzberg Awards recognize students from Hilton Head Island High School enrolled in the Visual Arts Department Photography courses. The students submit color or black and white matted photos to be judged against their peers.
The winning photos along with photos from members of the Cameral Club are displayed for three months at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, 2 Mathews Court on Hilton Head.
Camera Club meetings are held at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month from September through June at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
Comments