Lady’s Island Elementary School students to perform original play

Students at Lady’s Island Elementary School will perform “The Lost Isle” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the school, according to a news release.
The original play has been underwritten by an Excellence in Education Foundation Grant awarded to theater teacher Carol Dawson and dance teacher Lisa Teneyck. The play is a result of a student-writing project known as Page to Stage. A group of 10 student writers from second through fifth grades met to create a story that could be produced as a children’s play. After five months of writing, rewriting and pitching ideas, the story evolved.
“The Lost Isle” is about good versus evil in the character of Captain Max and his trusty dog, Salty. Along the way are many adventures that test Captain Max and his patience. Many creatures from the high seas and a deserted island give him just the perspective he needs to see the error of his ways.
Admission is free, but canned goods can be donated for a local food bank.
