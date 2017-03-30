Society of Bluffton Artists’ art show judge to host lecture

Spend an “Evening with Peggy Root” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Society of Bluffton Artists’ Center for Creative Arts in Old Town Bluffton.
Root is a renowned landscape painter who will judge SoBA’s 23rd annual Judged Show.
Root, who lives in Tennessee, will speak about her work and methods. This talk is free, open to the public and invites discussion from area artists, art lovers and friends of SoBA, according to a news release.
Root’s work recently was featured in “Artists Magazine.” For 35 years, Root has painted the landscape of the eastern United States with many solo exhibitions and invitational group shows in the northeast and south. She works in oil directly from life on location. Her work is in private and corporate collections throughout the country.
For more information, go to sobagallery.com.
Comments