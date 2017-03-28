Duke Symphony Orchestra to perform Saturday in Beaufort

Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual Duke Symphony Orchestra concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the USCB Center for the Arts in Beaufort.
The fundraising event supports of the Keyserling Cancer Center and the hospital’s Healing Arts Program.
Returning for his 14th year, conductor Harry Davidson will lead more than 60 Duke students through the works of well-known and emerging classical composers in their only off-campus performance. The students volunteer for the event and will be joined by the USCB Chorus under the direction of Victor Varner.
“The conductor is amazing at drawing the audience in and setting the stage for each new piece,” said Josie Paddock, one of the honorary chairs with Bill Paddock. “It’s fun and interactive, and we always come away with a much deeper appreciation of the music.”
General admission tickets are $35 (or $5 higher at the door). Patron tickets start at $75 and include premium seating plus an invitation to a special Conductor’s Reception at the historic Louis Reeve Sams House. To purchase tickets, visit bmhfoundationsc.org or call (843) 522-5774.
