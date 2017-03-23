Consultant presents arts venue recommendations for Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Islanders have been wrestling with how and if the town should invest in a venue to support arts and culture for months, and on Thursday a consultant gave a series of answers to those questions.
Duncan Webb of Webb Management Services outlined six steps the Town of Hilton Head Island could take if it wants to enhance arts and culture for the island and region.
His presentation tackled some of the most controversial issues, such as if the town should purchase the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina facility or build a 1,500-seat performing arts venue.
As for the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Webb suggested only purchasing the building if the organization changes the business model to support more community organizations.
“What is very clear to me is the theater is using a majority of its space for producing theater,” Webb said. “A tiny bit is for renting and education.”
Webb said the town needs a community space that multiple island groups can use.
After the presentation, Kathleen Bateson, president and CEO for the arts center, said she felt it was very thorough.
“The conclusion was very fair for our greater community,” Bateson said. She added that she is open to having a conversation with the town about programming at the arts center.
Webb also told the crowd of about 200 that a large event space seating between 1,000 to 1,500 was not needed for the island but could be an asset for the region. He suggested the town cooperate with other entities to build a facility somewhere else on Hilton Head.
The Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra has been an advocate for a larger facility to host their concerts. Officials with the organization have said there is no venue on the island that can accommodate the crowds they draw to events.
Jim Willard, chairman of the symphony board, said Thursday he is not opposed to a facility off the island but said it could be a concern if it was too far away. He said a majority of those who visit the concerts are from Hilton Head.
Another suggestion for Webb was the development of Mitchelville and other heritage groups. Webb said that if the town is going to invest in such groups it should have an active role in decision making.
“The taxpayers need to know that they are making sure that they are getting what they want out of these organizations,” Willard said.
The town is in the process of leasing land to the Mitchelville Preservation Project. The Town Council approved the first reading of a lease agreement Tuesday.
Webb said the town should also invest in the Coastal Discovery Museum, which could use funds to expand its programming and facilities.
“We believe it is a strong organization,” Webb said. “It has become one of the top tourism destinations on the island.”
The town also should invest in a the creation of a community gathering space for festivals, which are increasing on the island, Webb said. Another recommendation was to develop food and farming attractions and programs on the island.
Webb said the town should take all the suggestions and consider the plausibility of implementing the entire list instead of looking at them as options.
Dozens of residents streamed to a microphone following the presentations. Nearly all of them stated they were impressed with the presentation.
“Hopefully that is a sign of a good process,” Mayor David Bennett said. “It was very open, transparent and full of public input.”
The recommendations will go before the Town Venue Committee April 5 for approval. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at Town Hall, One Town Center Court.
If approved by the Venue Committee, the recommendations will have to go before the Community Services Committee and then Town Council.
A second phase looking into the plausibility such as funding would start if the recommendations are approved by the two committees and Town Council.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments