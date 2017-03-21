What made Stephen Sondheim take notice of Hilton Head High’s new production?

Hilton Head High’s Seahawk Theatre Guild is getting ready to present its latest work, ‘Into the Woods.’ And the students already have a big pat on the back from the musical’s creator, who the New York Times once named “perhaps the best-known artist in the American musical theater.”
Stephen Sondheim has Oscars, Tony and Grammy awards, a Pulitzer and even a Presidential Medal of Freedom to his credit. For more than a half century, Sondheim, 86, has contributed lyrics and compositions to such productions as ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Sweeney Todd,’ ‘Gypsy’ and ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.’
His work has been sung - famously - by the likes of Johnny Depp, Madonna and Natalie Wood.
So how do you get in contact with a musical genius like that?
Call his agent?
Tweet him?
You could, in theory. Or you could just leave a note in his mailbox.
And that’s exactly what happened, according to Hilton Head High Theatre Director Brandon Triola.
Triola, in an email sent to The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette, said the production’s stage manager recently visited her grandparents and discovered Sondheim lived nearby.
“She marched through a foot of snow to leave him a note in his mailbox inviting him to our show,” Triola wrote.
But that’s the end of the story, right? Because this is Stephen Sondheim and he’s too busy to get back to a high school student?
On Monday, a note arrived:
“To the cast and company of Into the Woods --
Good luck, and have a good time.
If you do, then the audience will, too.”
Below was a signature.
Stephen Sondheim.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
The Seahawk Theatre Guild will present ‘Into the Woods’ March 30 - April 2 at the Hilton Head High Seahawk Cultural Center. All performances are 7 p.m. except April 2 which is at 2 p.m.
‘Into the Woods’ debuted on Broadway in 1987. The characters are borrowed from ‘Little Red Riding Hood,’ ‘Jack and the Beanstalk,’ ‘Rapunzel’ and ‘Cinderella.’ A 2014 film adaptation starred Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick and Chris Pine. Streep was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role.
