Contest: Show us what spring in the Lowcountry means to you

Happy to finally put those coats and sweaters back in the closet?
Handy with a camera?
The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette want to see your best images of spring here in the Lowcountry. The beach? Your garden? Your last visit to the RBC Heritage? Whatever you think best encapsulates the season here is fair game.
And the photo that gets the most votes from our readers will take home a prize package.
To submit photos: E-mail them to Engagement Editor Graham Cawthon at gcawthon@islandpacket.com along with your name and where the image was taken. Photos will be accepted through Tuesday, April 4 at 5 p.m.
To vote: Once all photos have been submitted, they will be posted as an album on our Facebook page. The photo with the most likes wins. Voting will take place from April 5 to April 19 at 5 p.m. so get your friends and family involved.
The prize: The winner will take home a beach prize package, which includes an Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette cooler tote, beach towel, cell phone protector, sunglasses, sunscreen stick and drink koozie.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
