New York actors to perform musical at Hilton Head Preparatory Main Street Theatre

“Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” will be performed by actors from New York from April 4-9 at Hilton Head Preparatory Main Street Theatre, 3000 Main St. on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
Performance times are 8 p.m. April 4-8 and 2 p.m. April 8-9.
Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for students under 18. Group rates are available. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 866-749-2228 or by visiting www.tenderlyhhi.com.
Rosemary Clooney comes to life on stage in this musical biography. With her signature songs woven in and out, audiences learn both the story of her successes on film, radio, and TV, as well as her struggles in her personal life. Clooney’s hits include “Come On-a My House,” “Mambo Italiano,” “Tenderly,” “Half as Much,” “Hey There” and “This Ole House.” She continued recording until her death in 2002.
