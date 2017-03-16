All about quilting: Exhibit showcases 3D technique

The Art League of Hilton Head Gallery is hosting “The Art of Art Quilting” exhibit from April 4-29, according to a news release.
Ron Hodge, Shaaron Thomas, Peg Weschke and Jody Wigton from Art Quilters of the Lowcountry showcase the use of fabric, thread and quilting to create the illusion of 3D art in their exhibit.
A reception with the artists will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 6. The quilters also will be available for a gallery walk and demonstrations from noon to 2 p.m. April 19 and 10 a.m. to noon April 22.
The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 90 minutes before all Arts Center performances from April 4-29.
The gallery is inside the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island.
For more information, call 843-681-5060 or go to www.artleaguehhi.org.
