Authors Under the Live Oaks event debuts March 18

Beaufort authors Jack Gannon and Cyndi Williams-Barnier announce the debut of Authors Under the Live Oaks book-signing series 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18 at Frampton Plantation, according to a news release.
This quarterly free event features authors from the Lowcountry for a day of book signings and networking. Visitors can meet with the authors and talk one-on-one about their creative processes and future works, as well as tour the historic grounds of Frampton Plantation, 1 Lowcountry Lane in Yemassee.
“Our goal is to promote literary opportunities for Lowcountry authors, and in many ways help promote literacy in general. Having highly talented local authors involved in this event not only gives new exposure to the authors but also gives the public an opportunity to intimately meet the talent which is so close to home,” Gannon said.
Other Authors Under the Live Oaks events are scheduled for June 10, Sept. 16 and Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Authors wishing to participate must contact Lynn Bristow Cook at lynn@southcarolinalowcountry.com or Gannon and Williams-Barnier at jandcwordsmiths@gmail.com.
For more information, contact Gannon at 843-597-0912 or jandcwordsmiths@gmail.com or go to www.jandcwordsmiths.com.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled and not rescheduled.
Comments