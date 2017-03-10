Finalists named for Hilton Head International Piano Competition

The 5 finalists of the Hilton Head International Piano Competition were announced Friday.
- Jaeden Izik-Dzurko: Tchaikovsky's Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op 23
- Andrew Li: Tchaikovsky's Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op 23
- Hoi Leong Cheong: Beethoven's Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37
- Arthur Wang: Tchaikovsky's Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op 23
- Ray Ushikubo: Tchaikovsky's Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op 23
They will perform in concert with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra Saturday at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Hilton Head. They will compete for monetary prizes and a return engagement with the orchestra. The winners will be announced Saturday evening after the concert. Tickets for the finals can be purchased online at hhipc.org, by calling the box office, or by purchasing at the door the evening of the concert.
For further information call Sarah Bergin at 843-368-4804.
