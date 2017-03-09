Arts & Culture

March 9, 2017 1:37 PM

Beaufort Art Association announces Spring Show winners

Posted by Sandra Ross

The Beaufort Art Association has announced winners for its 56th annual Spring Show & Sale, according to a news release.

The show, open to the public, is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Tabby Place on Port Republic Street in Beaufort.

The winners, as judged by Savannah artist William Armstrong:

▪  Best In Show, the Bill Cochrane Memorial Award: Susan Graber, “Ellen”

▪  First place, Polly Swenson Memorial Award: Kim Painter, “Wonderful Tonight”

▪  Second place, Pat Conroy Memorial Award: Linda Sheppard, “Sunset Over Waterfront Park”

▪  Third place, Joseph Darling/Earl Morgan Memorial Award: Andrew Lyons, “Lime Aid”

▪  BAA Founders Award: Joan Templer, “After the Storm”

▪  Palmetto Special Award: Pam Hagan, “Felicity”

▪  Hampton Wildlife Fund Natural Resources Award: Margery Boyle, “Blue Heron”

▪  Memorial Award of Excellence/Haigh-McFee Family Memorial Award: Jennifer Kadding Bradley, “Flat Oyster Shell”

▪  Joy Keyserling Memorial Award: Phyllis Kaupp-Seas, “Heavenly Flashlight”

▪  Leith Paul Trask Memorial Award: Marion Sanders, “Ms. Swan”

▪  E. Carew Rice III Memorial Award: Lynne Morgan, “McPherson Square”

▪  Julian Levin Memorial Award: Patricia Walsh, “The Tide Pool”

Ninety-seven students submitted artwork from Battery Creek and Whale Branch high schools. Those winners:

▪  Best In Show/Geneva Litchfield Memorial: Trevaughn Nelson of Whale Branch High School, “Hope”

▪  First Place: Jamie Polite from Battery Creek, “Singing in 3-D”

▪  Second Place: Alexia Ortega from Battery Creek, “Loneliness”

▪  Third Place: Nia Sutton from Whale Branch, “Self-Portrait”

For more information, call 843-521-4444 or go to www.beaufortartassociation.com.

Arts & Culture

