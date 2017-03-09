Longtime friends join for USCB Center for the Arts exhibit

Three Beaufort artists who have been friends for more than 20 years have come together to present a show through April 2 at USCB Center for the Arts, according to a news release.
Priscilla Merrick Coleman works mostly in plein air. She grew up on a farm near Bluffton. This provided daily opportunities to explore fields, woods, rivers, and marshes, and these experiences remain a major influence and subject of her work. She is represented by Charles Street Gallery in Beaufort.
Audrey Montgomery is a painter who enjoys portraying her subjects as they are revealed by light. Her technical background has fostered an interest in how things are constructed, which is reflected in her paintings. She is represented by Maye River Gallery in Bluffton.
Mary Grayson Segars is a painter who works in a representational, though not highly detailed, style. Her works generally incorporate effects of light on objects or scenes, evidenced by cast shadows or late-day glow. Her artwork can be seen locally at Maye River Gallery in Bluffton and Macdonald Marketplace in Frogmore and in her working studio at Atelier on Bay in Beaufort.
For more information, go to www.uscbcenterforthearts.com.
