Mary Green Men’s Chorale to present benefit concert

The Mary Green Men’s Chorale will present “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” a concert to benefit Osprey Village, at 7:30 p.m. March 16 at Holy Family Church, 24 Pope Ave., on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
Tickets are $25, with a group rate of $20 per ticket for a party of 10 or more. Tickets may be purchased at Burke’s Pharmacy or through the Mary Green Men’s Chorale website, www.marygreenmenschorale.org.
For more information on Osprey Village, visit www.ospreyvillage.org.
For more information on the concert, call the Mary Green Men’s Chorale at 843-540-3759.
