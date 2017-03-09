Society of Bluffton Artists sets Children’s K-5 Art Expo

The Society of Bluffton Artists is looking for budding artists who are in kindergarten through fifth grade from Bluffton area elementary schools for the fourth annual Children’s K-5 Art Expo, according to a news release.
The exhibit will take place from April 18-29 at SoBA’s Center for Creative Arts building adjacent to the gallery.
An opening reception for the public will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 23 at the Center for Creative Arts, 8 Church St.
Art teachers in each school are asked to select two art pieces (two-dimension only) from each grade level — a total of 12 pieces — that represent the children’s art and the art program in their schools. To qualify, artwork must be created in a school art class with no hands-on assistance from the teacher. A SoBA representative will collect and return. There is no fee required for this program.
Schedule
April 18: SoBA picks up art pieces from each school. Please wrap the pieces and have ready at your school office.
April 19-22: Exhibit will be prepared and hung in the Center for Creative Arts Building.
April 23: Exhibit will be open during regular gallery hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
April 23: Opening reception will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 23.
April 29: Show closes at 2 p.m.
May 1-3: Artwork will be returned to your school.
For more details about rules and regulations, visit www.sobagallery.com or contact Mary Ann Putzier at 843-705-5443 or ma.putzier@gmail.com. Visit www.sobagallery.com for a complete calendar of events and other information or call 843-757-6586.
