90 artists take part in Coastal Discovery Museum’s Art Market

The Art Market at Historic Honey Horn, a juried fine art and craft festival, will be April 29-30, according to a news release.
The event will host 90 artists from the region and across the country who will bring their best work to compete for $5,000 in prize money. Artists were juried into this show to provide a wide variety of fine art, photography, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, wood and fiber arts.
The outdoor show is open, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30. Admission is $3 per person. The temporary entrance for The Art Market and Coastal Discovery Museum is on U.S. 278 eastbound, between Spanish Wells and Gumtree Road.
Demonstrations will be held throughout the weekend, and food, beverages, ice cream and Italian ices will be available.
This year’s winning artists will be selected by Barbara Heimsch, a ceramic and mosaic artist. She is currently a board member of the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council, one of the oldest artist-run organizations in the country, and has served as a juror for numerous gallery exhibitions and shows in the upper Midwest.
Also serving as a judge this year is Elizabeth Greenberg. She has served as the director of the Opalka Gallery at Sage Colleges since 2013, where she focuses on modern and contemporary art and design. In addition to customary fine art shows, she has also produced numerous exhibitions and catalogs on topics ranging from the art of video game design to Jewish women fashion designers.
For more information, call the Coastal Discovery Museum at 843-689-6767 or go to coastaldiscovery.org.
