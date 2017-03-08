Hilton Head Island to get its own Fashion Week, just in time for RBC Heritage

For those of you who haven’t yet found the perfect outfit to flaunt at RBC Heritage, help is on the way from the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.
A week before the golf (and fashion) event of the year, the chamber will begin its first Chamber Fashion Week with local retailers.
Charlie Clark, vice president of communications, said the chamber has been brainstorming different ideas to help its retail members gain recognition similar to Chamber Restaurant Week. She said she’s seen great participation from retailers so far and the chamber is adding businesses daily to the attendance list online.
“Chamber Restaurant Week has been successful for so many years ... let’s do this for retailers,” she said.
Currently, the chamber doesn’t have an estimate for how many businesses will participate, but Clark said retailers are helping plan the event as more decide to join in.
“We’re actively getting the word out to our retailers to let them know this is happening,” she said.
The inaugural Chamber Fashion Week will begin with a Shop on the Dock event from 3 to 7 p.m. March 31 at Shelter Cove Marina and Harbour, according to the chamber website. Clark said the event will feature pop-up shops with local retailers, a DJ, a signature Chamber Fashion Week cocktail and a sunset toast to finish the night.
“We wanted to time it just before Heritage,” she said. “It’s a fashion conscious time around the island.”
For the week after Shop on the Dock, a slew of Hilton Head and Bluffton retailers will offer special events like trunk shows and discounts, Clark said.
The chamber will also feature its second Plaid ParTee with networking, food, walking models, plaid clothing and complimentary drinks from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 6. The event costs $10 for current members and $20 for non-members, according the chamber website. Clark said the party will launch on National Tartan Day and serve as a kick-off event for RBC Heritage.
Finally, the chamber will celebrate its retailers with a fashion show, drinks and food in the Shelter Cove Towne Center.
“The week wraps up with a fashion show at Poseidon Rooftop Bar April 8,” she said. “It should be a great show.”
The following is a list of participating retailers to be featured at Chamber Fashion Week:
ArtWare
28 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 112
Hilton Head Island
843-682-3400
Birdie James
28 Shelter Cove Lane
Hilton Head Island
843-842-2622
Coastal Bliss
38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 126
Hilton Head Island
843-802-4050
www.coastalblisshiltonhead.com
Copper Penny
38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 123
Hilton Head Island
843-505-6252
Maluka
5 Promenade Street, Suite 103
Bluffton
843-815-4674
Louette
1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite J7F
Hilton Head Island
843-686-4141
Sterling Styles
1000 William Hilton Parkway, Unit C3
Hilton Head Island
843-715-2415
Too Belles Boutique
890 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 82
Hilton Head Island
843-715-3276
Traveling Chic Boutique
6 Lagoon Road, Unit 3
Hilton Head Island
843-295-9003
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
Comments