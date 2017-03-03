Library to host signing, reading of new novel by Hilton Head author

The Hilton Head Public Library will host a book signing and reading of “The Stone Circle,” a new novel by Hilton Head Island resident Marvin Carlson, at 2 p.m. March 20, according to a news release.
The novel is a coming-of-age story about a young man in Sweden at the turn of the last century who overcame desperate circumstances to earn his passage to America.
“The tale is loosely based on the true life story of my great uncle, Otto, who came to this country as a teenager not knowing the language or having any money. With hard work and determination he eventually, along with my grandfather, became a very successful building contractor in Detroit, Mich.,” Carlson said. “I hope to share this story with all those who wish to know more about the grit and self-sufficiency of our forebears who helped to make this country great.”
A Swedish publishing company recently picked up the rights to translate and publish the novel for the Scandinavian reading public. The company’s plan is also to publish an English edition for the EU market.
The library is located at 11 Beach City Road. For more information, go to www.thestonecirclebook.com.
