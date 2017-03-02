Holy Trinity student takes first place in 2017 SCISA Dance Competition

Holy Trinity student Payton Howard took first place in the 2017 South Carolina Independent School Association Dance Competition for her contemporary solo to “Read All About It,” according to a news release.
In addition, Howard was named SCISA Middle School State Dance Best Overall Soloist.
Howard has been dancing since the age of 2 and has placed in numerous competitions, her most recent being recognized for first place and the judges’ choice award at Dance Makers Inc., where she was also selected by the faculty to receive a National Finals Scholarship.
“I love being able to tell a story through movement and dance. It was exciting to watch and cheer on the other dancers at the competition, but what made the SCISA Dance Competition so special for me was the honor of being able to represent my school, Holy Trinity.”
