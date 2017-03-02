Eighth-graders to present their work at art gala

H.E. McCracken Middle School and River Ridge Academy eighth-graders will present their work at an art gala in the spring, according to a news release.
The artwork will be on display from April 1 to May 6 at the Bluffton Library.
The Society of Bluffton Artists are providing three judges to select 30 pieces for the display. Those pieces will be matted and prepared for hanging at the library by The Great Frame Up of Bluffton.
Patrons visiting the library can vote for their favorite three pieces. The ballots will be tabulated and the top three will receive ribbons and certificates. The SOBA judges also select their top three entries and those artists will receive cash prizes of $25, $15 and $10. All the awards will be given out during the artists’ reception at 5:30 p.m. May 4.
