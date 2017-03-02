Hilton Head Choral Society to host Choral Festival

The Hilton Head Choral Society will host its first Choral Festival at 7 p.m. April 2, according to a news release.
The HHCS’s third concert of the season includes the 100 voices of the HHCS, four invited choruses, and composer/conductor Paul Basler. Basler’s compositions have been performed at venues throughout the world including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Sydney Opera House and in Shanghai by the Shanghai Philharmonic.
The festival will feature individual, 15-minute performances from all five choruses. The choruses will then combine with a small orchestra, under the baton of Basler, to perform his own compositions of “Missa Brevis” and “Psalm 23.”
The other choruses include a select chorus of singers from Avila University in Kansas City, Mo.; a chorus of students from Bluffton’s May River High School; The Charleston Southern University Concert Singers, representing The Horton School of Music; and the Parish Choir of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Savannah.
The event will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 24 Pope Ave. on Hilton Head Island.
All seating is reserved. To order tickets, go to www.hiltonheadchoralsociety.org or call 843-341-3818.
