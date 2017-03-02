Main Street Youth Theatre to present ‘Music Man’

Main Street Youth Theatre will open the family-friendly musical comedy “The Music Man” on March 15 at Hilton Head Preparatory Main Street Theatre, 3000 Main St., on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
Shows are at 7 p.m. March 15-18 and March 22-25 and 2 p.m. March 19 and 26. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (over 65) and $15 for students (under 21). Prices on March 16 are $15 for adults and $10 for students. For tickets, call 843-689-6246 or go to www.msyt.org.
“The Music Man” follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill (Daniel Cort) as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band he vows to organize — this despite the fact he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for prim librarian and piano teacher, Marian Paroo (Taryn Wetherington), who sees through him. When Harold helps her younger brother, Winthrop Paroo (JP Carr), she begins to fall in love and transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.
The show also will feature a barbershop quartet made up of Frank Schuertz, Tom Jaques, Mark Erickson and Jeff Corry, and an ensemble of youth from the Lowcountry.
The musical is directed by Phil Harris, musical direction is by Beth Corry and choreography is by Jodi Layman.
For more information, go to www.msyt.org or email infomsyt@gmail.com.
