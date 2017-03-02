A cultural center or arts venue: Which one is right for Hilton Head Island?

Dot Law walked into Central Oak Grove Baptist Church on Thursday expecting the same conversation about a large performing arts venue that islanders have been wrestling with for more than a year.
Instead, somewhere near the start of the public session held by the Town of Hilton Head Island, something happened that Law said she has been waiting a long time for: People started talking about Mitchelville.
“It was music to my ears,” Law said. “It was rewarding for me to hear this.”
The meeting was organized by Webb Management Services Inc., a New York consulting firm hired by the Town of Hilton Head Island. The purpose was to gauge if people wanted an arts or cultural venue and, if so, what and where.
It was the last of five meetings held throughout the island with the same purpose on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Thursday night, the conversation turned to Mitchelville when Steve Hyslop, a Hilton Head Realtor, stood up and told the crowd this was by far the most important need for the island.
“We need to preserve our heritage,” Hyslop said. “One way to do that is to build a cultural center. I think we would pull people from all over the region and nation for that.”
Others in the crowd of about 50 agreed with Hyslop.
Jim Willard, chairman of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra — an organization that has been supportive of a 1,500-seat venue — threw his support to a cultural center as well.
“We are desperately in need of a new venue,” Willard said. “If I look selfishly at the orchestra, we have a need. On a global level, I would much rather support a cultural center that also has a performing arts facility.”
Law, a board member on the Mitchelville Project board, said the story of Mitchelville is an important one that needs to be told.
“I came from Indiana,” Law said. “I moved here 20 years ago and I thought I was educated in African-American history, but I didn’t know about Mitchelville.”
It was in 2005 that Law received a call to come to a meeting to learn about Mitchelville.
“It was a free African-American community in 1862,” Law said, “before the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.”
The story is a national story, not just a Hilton Head story, Law said.
“If I walk the grounds of Mitchelville, I can feel those freedom seekers running through the woods trying to find a home,” Law said. “I will not rest until that story is told.”
Duncann Webb, owner of the consultant firm, said Mitchelville was at least mentioned at each of the five meetings. He said it was not as widely supported as it was at Thursday night’s meeting.
Webb said more research and input will be gathered before options will be presented, likely this summer.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments