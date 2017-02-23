Coastal Discovery Museum to host Spring Island exhibit

The Coastal Discovery Museum will host the exhibit “Where Nature Meets Art” from March 1 to April 30, according to a news release.
Offered by the Artists of Spring Island, this exhibition will provide a glimpse into the beauty of the island.
There will be an opening reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 4 at the museum, 70 Honey Horn Drive, Hilton Head Island.
For more information, a schedule and images of the work in the exhibit, go to www.coastaldiscovery.org.
For more information on Spring Island, go to www.springisland.com.
